Turkish lira firms 1% to strongest since August

Turkey's lira firmed more than 1% on Monday, extending a rally after the central bank assured investors last week that it would keep policy tight for an extended period of time.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.2400 against the dollar at 0835 GMT, its strongest level since Aug. 21, and firmer than a close of 7.3200 on Friday.

The currency has rebounded from record lows since November, when the former central bank governor and finance minister departed, raising expectations of more orthodox economic policy.

