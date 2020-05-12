Turkish lira firms 1% to below 7.0 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed around 1% on Tuesday to below 7.0 against the U.S. dollar, extending its gains after weakening to an all-time low last week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.9900 against the dollar at 1219 GMT, having firmed as far as 6.9725. It closed at 7.0750 on Monday.

The lira has lost some 15% of its value this year due to the impact of the coronavirus and concerns over Turkey's depleted currency reserves and foreign financing needs. Last Thursday, it fell to 7.2690, its lowest level on record.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

