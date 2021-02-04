Turkish lira firms 1% on tight policy expectations

The Turkish lira strengthened nearly 1% to below 7.1 against the dollar on Thursday after data showed inflation climbed to 15% in January, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy will be kept tight for an extended period.

At 1045 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.12 against the U.S. currency, having firmed as far as 7.0980 from a close of 7.1650 on Wednesday, when the inflation data was released.

