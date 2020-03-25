Turkish lira firms 0.7% to strongest level in a week

The Turkish lira firmed to its strongest level in a week on Wednesday, benefitting from a global improvement in sentiment after agreement was reached in the United States on a economic stimulus bill to alleviate the coronavirus impact.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthened to 6.3845 by 0725 GMT from a close of 6.4285 on Tuesday. On Monday, its losses so far this year had amounted to 10% before it rebounded due to stimulus moves.

