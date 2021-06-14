US Markets

Turkish lira firmer ahead of Erdogan-Biden meeting

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira firmed some 0.6% against the U.S. dollar on Monday, ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and Turkish leaders on hopes of an easing in strained diplomatic ties.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.34 against the dollar at 0830 GMT, firming from a close of 8.4010 on Friday. The currency is still some 11% weaker so far this year.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit should be used to move on from issues including a bitter dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Seperately, Turkish central bank had agreed with China to increase an existing currency swap facility to $6 billion from $2.4 billion, in a move that could boost foreign reserves.

The current account deficit in April narrowed to $1.712 billion, less than a poll forecast of $2.2 bilion, according to central bank data.

