Turkish lira firmer against dollar as Mideast tensions ease

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was firmer against the dollar early on Thursday as the United States and Iran backed away from further conflict, lowering tensions in the Middle East.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 5.9125 at 0410 GMT, having stood around 5.97 against the U.S. currency a day earlier after Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq. It closed at 5.9175 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

