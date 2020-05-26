Turkish lira firmer against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkish lira firmed to its strongest level in six weeks against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as investors weighed the impact of the reopening of the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

The currency, which hit a record low of 7.2690 earlier in May, stood at 6.7275 against the dollar at 1253 GMT, more than 1% firmer when compared to Monday's close. The currency traded at its firmest since April 13.

Volumes were thinner with trade in Turkey was shut due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, but it was still trading on international markets.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.