Turkish lira firmer after hitting record low against dollar

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was slightly firmer on Tuesday after touching a record low against the dollar overnight, as investors weighed up back-door tightening steps by the central bank and looked ahead to a rate-setting meeting later this week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 7.3890 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, slightly firmer than its close of 7.3930 on Monday. It hit a record low of 7.40 overnight but later firmed to as much a 7.3690.

The currency has weakened in eight of the past nine trading days, mainly on concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly interventions in the forex market and Turks' surging demand for hard currencies.

As the lira declined, analysts' expectations for an interest rate hike have increased, but the central bank has so far taken back-door steps to tighten policy, including liquidity measures and directing lenders to borrow at higher rates.

The bank injected 10 billion lira in a traditional method repo auction on Monday at an average simple rate of 11.25%, three percentage points above its one-week repo rate and equal to the late liquidity window rate.

As a result of such moves, the weighted average cost of funding CBTWACF= rose to 9.17% as of Monday, compared to a low of 7.34% on July 16.

A Reuters poll showed that while the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate on hold this week, it is seen driving funding costs higher with more back-door measures.

Win Thin, strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a recent note that it is too soon expect the central bank to hike its policy rate.

"Rather, the bank will likely attempt more backdoor tightening before eventually being forced to hike rates outright later this year," he said.

