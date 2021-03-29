Turkish lira falls some 1%, extending losses after cenbank overhaul

Turkey's lira lost more than 1% of its value on Monday, continuing its sharp decline since President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor this month, leading to expectations of loose policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.14 against the dollar at 0818 GMT, down from 8.0775 at Friday's close. Earlier, it weakened more than 1% to 8.1700.

