Turkish lira falls as Erdogan zeroes in on economy, dollar gains

Turkey's lira slid 0.4% on Tuesday, on track for a third day of losses after President Tayyip Erdogan said the economy must keep the "wheels turning" amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, and the dollar edged higher on global markets.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 6.6005 against the U.S. currency and was at 6.598 at 07:29 GMT, after closing Monday at 6.57. It has fallen about 9% so far this year.

