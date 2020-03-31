Turkish lira falls as Erdogan zeroes in on economy, dollar gains

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid 0.4% on Tuesday, on track for a third day of losses after President Tayyip Erdogan said the economy must keep the "wheels turning" amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, and the dollar edged higher on global markets.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 6.6005 against the U.S. currency and was at 6.598 at 07:29 GMT, after closing Monday at 6.57. It has fallen about 9% so far this year.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Dominic Evans)

