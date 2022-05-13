Turkish lira extends slide to near 15.5 vs dollar

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped for the seventh consecutive session against the dollar on Friday, bringing its losses to nearly 5% since last Wednesday and heading towards the record lows hit last December.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 15.4675 against the U.S. currency and stood at 15.4410 at 0707 GMT. It has lost some 15% of its value this year, on top of a 44% slide in 2021.

The slump has left traders predicting that authorities are targeting a new level - as weak as 15.5 to the dollar - in a months-long effort to stabilise the exchange rate using its depleted reserves together with other measures.

