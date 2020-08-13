Turkish lira edges towards record low after minister shrugs off volatility

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira drifted towards its record low against the dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak shrugged off the currency's volatility in an interview overnight.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.3470 by 0806 GMT from Wednesday's close of 7.332. It hit a record low of 7.3650 on Friday, sliding 19% against the U.S. currency this year to make it one of the worst performers in emerging markets this year.

Albayrak told broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday night that the lira's competitiveness was more important than the exchange rate level. He said the economy will register between 1% growth and 2% contraction this year.

"I think what we have seen is an admission that the hard defence of the lira around the 6.85 level - which I think aimed at sending a message of stability so as to stem dollarisation - failed," said Bluebay Asset Management's Timothy Ash.

"They blew $65 billion in defence of the lira and for little benefit as they are now accepting they have to let the lira go weaker to balance out the external financing requirement," he said.

Following the lira slide, the central bank has halted cheaper funding, which had allowed primary dealers to borrow well below its policy rate, in an effort to squeeze credit via backdoor channels and stabilize the currency.

Expectations have grown that the central bank will formally raise its 8.25% policy rate to boost confidence amid concerns over depleted reserves, costly state FX interventions and a trend of Turks buying foreign currencies.

The weighted average cost of funding has since risen to 8.71%, compared with 7.34% in mid-July.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

