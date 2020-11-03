Turkish lira edges to fresh low ahead of U.S. vote

The Turkish lira touched a fresh record low of 8.4470 on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. election that could strain bilateral ties, weakening despite the central bank's move to shut one of the last windows for lenders to access cheaper funding.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 - the worst performer in emerging markets this year - edged back from its low to 8.4420 against the dollar by 0615 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 8.4400.

It is down 29% on concerns about possible Western sanctions against Turkey, depleted reserves, double-digit inflation and monetary independence.

Analysts say the relationship between Ankara and Washington could be further strained if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate and front-runner wins the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

