Turkish lira edges further into record low territory

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira edged deeper into record low territory on Tuesday, nearing 7.5 versus the dollar, as investors looked for signals whether the central bank had halted its month-long backdoor policy tightening.

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira edged deeper into record low territory on Tuesday, nearing 7.5 versus the dollar, as investors looked for signals whether the central bank had halted its month-long backdoor policy tightening.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 declined to 7.4710 at 0749 GMT, a bit weaker than Monday's close. The currency has fallen five of the last six sessions and is down 20% this year, among the world's worst performers.

The central bank has taken backdoor steps to tighten credit since a selloff hit the lira beginning at the end of July. But after a rise, the average cost of funding CBTWACF= has hovered near 10.15% in recent days. The bank's policy rate is 8.25%.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More