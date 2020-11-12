Turkish lira eases after touching near 1-1/2-month high

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after hitting a near one-and-a-half-month high overnight on expectations of a sharp interest rate hike from the central bank next week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.7185 against the dollar at 0443 GMT, weakening 0.75% from Thursday's close of 7.6625. Overnight, it firmed as much as 7.6600, its strongest level since Oct. 1.

The currency has rallied about 10% this week on expectations of more orthodox economic policy after the central bank governor and the finance minister departed over the weekend and President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic strategy on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to raise its policy rate to 15% from 10.25% next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as analysts took Erdogan's speech on Wednesday to mean that he would condone such an increase.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.