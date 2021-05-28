Turkish lira drops to record low as world inflation looms

Adds context, comments

ISTANBUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid to an all-time low of 8.6 versus the dollar on Friday as it was hit by global inflation concerns, expectations that the central bank will soon cut rates and emerging worries over possible early elections.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 - the worst performer in emerging markets (EMs) this year - weakened beyond the intraday low of 8.58 that it touched in November and was at 8.57 at 08:01 GMT.

The lira has tumbled 16% since mid-March when President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish and market-friendly central bank chief and replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, who had previously criticised recent rate hikes.

Despite Turkish inflation having risen above 17% in April, the bank is expected to lower its policy rate from 19% in coming months.

But as the world emerges from the pandemic, global inflation has risen and pushed up U.S. bond yields. That in turn pulls funds from EMs like Turkey, hitting the lira and putting more upward pressure on domestic prices due to its heavy imports.

"Earlier than expected (monetary) tightening in advanced economies is the most serious risk for Turkey because the inflationary pressures are mounting across the globe," said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the central bank who is now at Bilkent University

"If there was an early tapering (of U.S. Federal Reserve asset purchases) that would not be good news for emerging economies, especially for the ones facing external fragilities," he said on a World Bank panel on Thursday.

The lira has shed more than half its value in the last three years as Erdogan has ousted three central bank governors and his government has used unorthodox polices that analysts say have left the economy more vulnerable to crises.

The currency slipped the last three days in part, bankers said, because of calls for early elections from opposition parties in the face of uncorroborated allegations against government officials from a mafia boss.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.