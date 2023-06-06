Turkish lira drops again as investors eye policy pivot

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler

ANKARA, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 1% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending recent losses on expectations that the heavy state control over the currency will end after the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as finance minister.

Investors expect a pivot to more orthodox policies after President Tayyip Erdogan tapped Simsek to join his new cabinet, a move that has fuelled a rally this week in markets where there is no state control, such as stocks and bonds.

Turkey's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) have fallen below 500 basis points, after nearing the 700 level during last month's parliamentary and presidential elections.

However, the lira TRYTOM=D3 has weakened steadily, losing nearly 9% of its value since before the first round of elections on May 14 to bring its losses this year to 13%.

Erdogan will chair the first meeting of his new cabinet at 1200 GMT and is expected to hold a news conference afterwards.

The lira slid to 21.5 by 0810 GMT from Monday's close of 21.2540.

Bankers said the gradual weakening pointed to "healthier market conditions", with a rise in lira-denominated bond yields also indicating normalisation.

Authorities have taken a hands-on role in forex markets, holding the lira steady for much of this year and using up tens of billions of dollars of reserves. Central bank net forex reserves hit their lowest ever level of negative $4.4 billion on May 26.

The return of Simsek, who served as finance minister and deputy prime minister in 2009-2018, was seen as signalling a move away from the unorthodox rate cuts despite high inflation that have sparked an 80% erosion in the lira's value in five years.

Ankara is now hoping foreign investors will return, but market watchers cautioned that Erdogan turned to conventional policies in the past, but then changed his mind.

"Foreign investors' importance will rise with normalisation, and they seek a guarantee that Turkey will become an investable country again and will maintain this position," said a forex desk trader at one bank.

As Turkey prepares for the pivot towards more orthodox policy, senior officials say Erdogan is considering appointing Hafize Gaye Erkan, a senior finance executive in the U.S., as central bank governor.

JPMorgan economists said on Monday an interest rate hike to 25% from the current 8.5% is on the cards for the bank's next policy-setting meeting on June 22, "if not earlier."

Markets are also expecting changes in the management of the banking and capital markets regulatory institutions, the Turkey Wealth Fund and state banks.

Simsek said at the weekend after his appointment that Turkey had no choice but to return to "rational ground" to ensure predictability in the economy.

Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates, will have to prove that he will allow Simsek and the central bank, which has had four governors in as many years, to do what they think is necessary, even if it causes short-term pain.

"It will not be very easy for long-term strategic investors to come back... It will probably be months, if not years," said Emre Akcakmak at asset manager East Capital.

(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Libby George; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.