Turkish lira drops 3% towards record low on policy worries

Turkey's lira weakened anew in early Wednesday trade as investor worries pushed the currency back towards the record low which it hit during a 15% crash a day earlier after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.08 against the dollar at 0611 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.7015 on Tuesday and closing in on the all-time low of 13.45. It has lost 43% of its value this year, including a more than 22% decline since the beginning of last week.

