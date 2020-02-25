Turkish lira down again as coronavirus concerns hit home

Adds late day slide, details on coronavirus, comment

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira tumbled 0.7% on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains against the dollar, as investors fretted over the global spread of coronavirus and the quarantining of 132 people in Ankara who were aboard a flight from Iran.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1545 at 1050 GMT from a close of 6.1135 on Monday. It firmed in morning trading but later declined to as much as 6.1575, as worries over the conflict in neighbouring Syria also weighed.

The Turkish currency has fallen nearly 3.5% this year, in addition to losing 36% over the last two years in a slide triggered by a currency crisis in 2018.

Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank, said the global coronavirus concerns, compounded by Turkey's military involvement in Syria, had hit the currency.

"It is really difficult to be optimistic and what has happened in South Korea and Italy over the past few days was like a reality check for the markets that the virus is spreading," he said.

"Sentiment is still quite fragile and I think that it is way too early to declare that the worst is over for the lira and other EM currencies," Matys said, adding the decline in U.S. stocks could spell trouble for the lira.

Fast-spreading coronavirus outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea, and new cases in several Middle East countries have fed worries of a pandemic, or worldwide spread of the virus, hitting shares globally on Friday.

Turkey has closed its borders with Iran and cut flights after the death toll in that country reached 16, with 95 people infected. The Turkish Airlines flight from Tehran was diverted to Ankara from Istanbul.

Turkey's main stock index .XU100 declined 0.4%, while the banking index .XBANK was down 0.77%.

Separately, the prospects of a larger conflict between Turkish and Syrian forces in the northwestern province Idlib has added to the concerns.

While most major emerging market (EM) currencies have been hit hard by rising coronavirus fears in recent days, the lira has the added strain of having the lowest "real" interest rate - rates minus headline inflation - among the main EM economies, due to aggressive monetary easing since July.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.