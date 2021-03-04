Turkish lira dips towards weakest level so far in 2021

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Thursday to hit the 7.5 level for first time since Jan. 18, pressured by global worries over rising U.S. bond yields and concerns about inflation climbing in Turkey.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.5145 against the dollar from 7.4550 on Wednesday, when data showed annual inflation rose to 15.6% in February. By 0900 GMT it had rebounded back to 7.48, still weaker than the 7.44 level at which it ended last year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.