Turkish lira dips to 7.85 as cenbank chief sacking digested

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.6% on Tuesday, remaining under pressure as markets weighed up the impact of President Tayyip Erdogan replacing the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.85 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, weakening from a close of 7.8050 on Monday, when it plunged as much as 15% to near its record low levels.

Sahap Kavcioglu, a former ruling party lawmaker who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation, is the third central bank chief the president has appointed since mid-2019.

Saturday's shock dismissal of Naci Agbal, two days after he hiked rates to curb inflation, reinforced an investor view that has dogged the major emerging market economy for years: that politics overshadows the central bank's independence.

Kavcioglu has sought to ease investors' concerns about a sharp pivot from tight to expansive monetary policy, telling bank CEOs on Sunday that he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

Analysts said Kavcioglu, an ex-banker, was likely to soon reverse the aggressive rate rises Agbal had adopted in the face of near 16% inflation and foreign reserves that had dwindled under his predecessors.

