Turkish lira dips, erasing gains against dollar this year

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar in early trade on Friday, hit by a rise in U.S. bond yields which has helped erase virtually all the gains the currency has made this year.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.4300 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, weakening 1.4% from a close of 7.33 on Thursday, when it tumbled as much as 3.5%. It ended last year at 7.44 but had rallied strongly until mid-February.

A rout in global bond markets spooked investors amid fears the losses could trigger distressed selling in other assets. Yields on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR were up some 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016 and investors dumped emerging market currencies.

The lira had rallied 20% since November when the finance minister and central bank governor were replaced and President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

But it reversed course this week, ending a three-month rally as the government defended former finance minister Berat Albayrak's policies.

Albayrak oversaw some unorthodox policies, which included state banks selling some $130 billion in dollars during his two years in office, which sharply depleted Turkey's FX reserves. The currency also shed about half its value in the same period.

