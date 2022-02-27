Turkish lira dips 1.6% against dollar amid Ukraine concerns

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors assessed the impact of developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dropped as far as 14.1105 against the U.S. currency in overnight trade and stood at 14.08 at 0405 GMT.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.