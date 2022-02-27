Turkish lira dips 1.6% against dollar amid Ukraine concerns

Contributor
Can Sezer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors assessed the impact of developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors assessed the impact of developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dropped as far as 14.1105 against the U.S. currency in overnight trade and stood at 14.08 at 0405 GMT.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More