Turkish lira 'competitive' at current level -cenbank chief

ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira's real exchange rate is competitive at the moment, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday, adding that the "dollarization" trend of Turks turning to more stable foreign currencies will continue to fade. The lira stood at 5.9845 against the U.S. dollar at 08:43 GMT, down 0.4% from the day before. The central bank does not have a lira exchange rate target, Uysal said at a press conference in Ankara, adding that he expects the relatively stable trend in foreign currency prices to continue. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

