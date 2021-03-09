Turkish lira claws back some losses after two-week slide

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira recovered 0.8% against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting its weakest since mid-December in the previous session, in a slump that has raised expectations the central bank could lift interest rates from 17% next week.

The lira strengthened to as far as 7.68 against the greenback at 0608 GMT, from a close of 7.7440 Monday. In the previous session it hit 7.7840, the weakest since Dec. 17, and has tumbled for more than two weeks. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY CURRENCY/

