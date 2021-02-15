Turkish lira blows through 7 vs dollar as rally continues

Adds monetary policy forecasts, budget deficit, stocks

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied 1% to below 7 versus the dollar for the first time since early August on Monday, extending three months of gains on expectations of tight monetary policy for a long time to come.

The currencyTRYTOM=D3 was at 6.9750 at 0915 GMT and has risen more than 6% so far this year, by far the best in emerging markets. Earlier it hit its strongest level since Aug. 5 at 6.97.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since a new central bank governor and a finance minister were appointed in early November, raising expectations of more orthodox policy. The bank has since hiked the policy rate to 17% from 10.25%.

The central bank is expected to hold steady at a policy meeting on Thursday, even as inflation rose to near 15% last month. Most analysts in a Reuters poll predicted the first rate cut would come in the third quarter.

Morgan Stanley said in a client note it expected a hike to 18% in March or April and predicted the lira would strengthen to 6.8 against the greenback.

Turkey's government separately recorded a January budget deficit of 24.15 billion lira, compared to surplus of 21.5 billion lira a year earlier, when the central bank transferred some 40 billion to the Treasury in advance.

This year the bank did not make the transfer in advance. The Treasury holds a majority stake in it.

The main blue chip Borsa Istanbul BIST100 index .XU100 traded up 1.05% while the banking index was up 0.66%.

