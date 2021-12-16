Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Updates prices adds background

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dropped to an all-time lowbeyond 15 against the dollar on Thursday ahead of another expected interest rate cutby the central bank, which has fallen in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic programme.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched 15.2 at 0606 GMT, a record low, and it has shed more than 50% of its value so far this year.

The central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 14% at its policy-setting meeting later in the day, a Reuters poll showed despite inflation soaring above 21%.

It has cut its key rate TRINT=ECI by 400 basis points to 15% since September under Erdogan's plan to prioritise exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless.

The central bank, which targets 5% inflation, says inflation pressure is temporary and necessary to expand economic growth and balance the current account.

The currency was also hit by U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to end its bond-buying stimulus in March, while Fed projections showed up three U.S. interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation.

