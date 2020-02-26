Turkish lira at weakest in nine months on Syria, coronavirus worry

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit its weakest level in regular trade in nine months on Wednesday on investor concern about the spread of the coronavirus and the conflict in neighbouring Syria, to where Turkey has sent thousands of troops.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 6.1625 against the dollar from a close of 6.1425 on Tuesday. In a "flash crash" in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit a level of 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.