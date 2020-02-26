Turkish lira at weakest in nine months on Syria, coronavirus worry

The Turkish lira hit its weakest level in regular trade in nine months on Wednesday on investor concern about the spread of the coronavirus and the conflict in neighbouring Syria, to where Turkey has sent thousands of troops.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 6.1625 against the dollar from a close of 6.1425 on Tuesday. In a "flash crash" in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit a level of 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

