Turkish lira at weakest in nine months on Syria, coronavirus concerns

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit its weakest level in regular trade in over nine months on Thursday due to investor concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, compounded by worries over Turkey's military involvement in neighbouring Syria.

Syria-related jitters increased as clashes continued in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed rebels.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Idlib in an unprecedented incursion to back the rebels against the offensive by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Globally, emerging market stocks extended losses on concerns about a jump in new coronavirus cases. The number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has fallen for eight straight days, stood at 6.1690 against the dollar at 1016 GMT,from a close of 6.1560 on Wednesday.

Earlier, it weakened some 0.25% to 6.1720, hitting its lowest level since May 10.

The Turkish currency has fallen more than 3.5% this year, in addition to losing 36% over the last two years in a slide triggered by a currency crisis in 2018.

In a "flash crash" in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

Turkey's main stock index .XU100 declined 1.7%, while the banking index .XBANK was down 1.87%.

