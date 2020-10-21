Turkish lira at strongest in two weeks ahead of central bank decision

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed to below 7.85 against the dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level since Oct. 7, as investors eye this week's central bank rate-setting meeting, where the bank is expected to hike its policy rate.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 had weakened in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions, including the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dispute between Ankara and Athens over ownership of resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The lira stood at 7.8250 at 0639 GMT, firming nearly 0.5% from Tuesday's close of 7.86.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

