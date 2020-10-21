Turkish lira at strongest in two weeks ahead of cenbank rate decision

Adds comment, shares, background

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed to below 7.85 against the dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level since Oct. 7, on expectations of a policy rate hike by the central bank at its meeting on Thursday.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 had weakened in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions, including the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dispute between Ankara and Athens over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

The lira stood at 7.8285 at 0738 GMT, firming 0.4% from Tuesday's close of 7.86. The currency has lost 24% of its value against the dollar this year.

The central bank is expected to hike its policy rate by 175 basis points to 12% on Thursday, tightening policy further in the face of lira weakness, a Reuters poll showed.

The expectations of 17 economists ranged between hikes of 100 basis points and 300 basis points. The central bank surprised last month with a 200 point hike designed to tame double-digit inflation.

"The best outcome for the lira would be a move that would exceed expectations accompanied by a relatively hawkish statement," Piotr Matys Senior EM FX Strategist at Rabobank said in a note, expecting another 200 basis point hike in the benchmark rate.

The main blue chip Borsa Istanbul BIST100 index .XU100 traded up 0.75% while the banking index was up 1.34%.

