Turkish lira at new record low as pressure builds on central bank

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened for a fifth straight session to a new record low on Friday as hopes faded that stubbornly-high inflation would soon ease, and as pressure grew on the central bank to continue tightening credit.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.4540 against the dollar at 0657 GMT, an all-time record. It has lost 20% of its value so far this year and is among the world's worst performers.

Deutsche Bank analysts said concerns that Turkey could face sanctions over its eastern Mediterranean energy exploration have hit the lira. They also predicted the central bank would need to raise inflation forecasts and hike interest rates.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

