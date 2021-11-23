Turkish lira at new depths as Erdogan defends rate cuts

By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid another 3% to a new low on Tuesday, its eleventh record in as many sessions, after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence".

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 11.7605 to the dollar and was at 11.69 at 0656 GMT. The currency has lost more than a third of its value this year - including a 15% crash since the beginning of last week.

"Risks are skewed for more depreciation," said Guillaume Tresca, senior EM strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management, adding he expected Turkey's turmoil to have a limited impact on other emerging market countries and assets.

"If any contagion, the channel could be via portfolio adjustments. It would be temporary and limited," he said.

"We do not see value in Turkish assets yet. The main difference from previous market stress episodes is the limited push-back from authorities. There is a clear will for a weaker FX," he added in a note.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut its policy rate last Thursday by 100 basis points to 15%, well-below inflation of nearly 20%, and signalled further easing.

It has slashed rates by a total of 400 points since September in what analysts have called a dangerous policy mistake given deeply negative real yields, and given virtually all other central banks have begun, or preparing to, tighten.

Analysts said emergency rate hikes would be needed soon, while speculation about a cabinet overhaul involving the finance minister, Lutfi Elvan,have also weighed.

Erdogan defended the policy in a news conference late on Monday and said tighter monetary policy would not lower inflation.

"I reject policies that will contract our country, weaken it, condemn our people to unemployment, hunger and poverty," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, prompting a late-day slide in the lira.

Societe Generale said on Monday the central bank would need to deliver an "emergency" hike as soon as next month and lift the policy rate to about 19% by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jonathan Spicer)

