Turkish lira at new depths after Erdogan defends policy

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira tumbled more than 1% to a fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts and vowed to succeed in his "economic war of independence".

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 11.57 to the U.S. currency and was at 11.52 at 0626 GMT, having logged record lows for a tenth straight session on Monday to close at 11.4000. The unit has lost more than a third of its value this year.

