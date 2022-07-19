Turkish lira at lowest since its December crisis

Ece Toksabay Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

The Turkish lira weakened to beyond 17.5730 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, its weakest since a full-blown currency crisis in December, as a strong dollar and concerns over high domestic inflation and low interest rates weighed.

The lira is down some 25% this year after shedding 44% in 2021, among the worst performers in emerging markets. Unorthodox rate cuts late last year sparked the crisis that sent inflation soaring to near 80%.

