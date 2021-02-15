Turkish lira at 7 vs dollar after 6% rally this year

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched 7 versus the dollar for the first time since early August on Monday, and it was up 0.5% on the day to extend a three-month rally on expectations of tight monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 7.0085 at 0704 GMT, bringing gains to more than 6% so far this year. Earlier it hit 7.0000, its strongest level since Aug. 5.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since a new central bank governor and a finance minister were appointed in early November, raising expectations of more orthodox policy. The bank has since hiked rates to 17% from 10.25%.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

