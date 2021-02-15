Turkish lira at 7 vs dollar after 6% rally this year

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira touched 7 versus the dollar for the first time since early August on Monday, and it was up 0.5% on the day to extend a three-month rally on expectations of tight monetary policy.

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched 7 versus the dollar for the first time since early August on Monday, and it was up 0.5% on the day to extend a three-month rally on expectations of tight monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 7.0085 at 0704 GMT, bringing gains to more than 6% so far this year. Earlier it hit 7.0000, its strongest level since Aug. 5.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since a new central bank governor and a finance minister were appointed in early November, raising expectations of more orthodox policy. The bank has since hiked rates to 17% from 10.25%.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More