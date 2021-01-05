Turkish lender Isbank's CEO expected to step down -sources

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkish private lender Isbank's chief executive, Adnan Bali, is planning to step down, sources close to the matter said, and is expected to be replaced by one of his deputies.

Two sources said that Hakan Aran, deputy chief executive, will take over as CEO.

Bali has been working at the bank for 35 years, the last 10 of which have been as chief executive.

Isbank declined to comment, saying only that Bali will hold a news conference on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by David Goodman)

