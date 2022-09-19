Turkish lender Isbank halts use of Russia's Mir payment system

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank said on Monday it had halted use of Russian payment system Mir following U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

Last week, the United States sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.