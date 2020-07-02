Turkish June trade deficit narrows 2.8% year-on-year -ministry

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 2.84% year-on-year to $3.098 billion in June, according to the special trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Thursday.

Imports rose 11.07% to $15.83 billion, while exports rose 15.07% to $12.733 billion in June, the ministry's data showed.

