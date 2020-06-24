Turkish June manufacturing confidence rise to 92.6 points - RTRS

ISTANBUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers rise to 92.6 points in June compared to 76.9 points in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday. A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

