Turkish June current account surplus $674 million, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in June reversed to a surplus of $674 million. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a surplus of $0.426 billion. In May, the current account deficit was $7.84 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

