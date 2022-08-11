Turkish June current account deficit $3.458 billion, more than forecast

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's central bank said on Thursday the country's current account deficit in June narrowed to $3.458 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $3.4 billion. In May, the current account deficit was $6.568 billion. In 2021 Turkey's current account deficit was $14.882 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000)) nAPN0OH5QX

