Turkish June current account deficit $3.458 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday the country's current account deficit in June narrowed to $3.458 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $3.4 billion. In May, the current account deficit was $6.568 billion. In 2021 Turkey's current account deficit was $14.882 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

