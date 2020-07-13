Turkish June automotive output falls 5.4% - association

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive output shrank 5.4% year-on-year in June to 103,273 vehicles, Automotive Industry Association (OSD) data showed, marking a recovery from the sharp losses in previous months due to the coronavirus.

Many factories halted operations after Turkey identified its first COVID-19 case on March 11 and production amounted to 11,164 vehicles in April and 63,145 in May. Turkey has annual production capacity of nearly 2 million vehicles.

Vehicle exports in June fell 26.9% year-on-year to 70,813 vehicles, the OSD data showed.

It said total automotive production in the first six months of the year fell 29.4% from a year earlier to 518,727.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

