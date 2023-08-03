News & Insights

Turkish July inflation surges to 9.49% after tax hikes, lira dip

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 03, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Berna Suleymanoglu and Zeynep Berkem for Reuters ->

Adds detail, lira, background

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation soared to 9.49% month-on-month in July, official data showed on Thursday, rising slightly more than forecast and driven by various tax hikes and the lira's sharp depreciation.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate was for inflation to climb to 9.1% after a plunge in the currency after the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Prices had risen 3.92% in June.

Annual CPI inflation rose to 47.83%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, after declining for eight months to a level of 38.21% in June. The poll forecast a rise to 47.3%.

Sectorally, annual inflation was driven by the hotels, cafes and restaurants sector, where prices surged 82.6%. Health sector prices climbed nearly 76% and the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic drinks sector showed a 60.7% rise.

The inflation jump was expected after Ankara hiked several tax rates, including value-added tax (VAT), corporate tax and the special consumption tax (OTV) on fuel. The lira's cumulative decline, at 30% so far this year, also pushed prices higher.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 26.9870 against the dollar after the data, just off a record low of 27.05.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Zeynep Berkem Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.