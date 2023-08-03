Turkish July inflation surges to 9.49% after tax hikes, lira dip

Adds detail, lira, background

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation soared to 9.49% month-on-month in July, official data showed on Thursday, rising slightly more than forecast and driven by various tax hikes and the lira's sharp depreciation.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate was for inflation to climb to 9.1% after a plunge in the currency after the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Prices had risen 3.92% in June.

Annual CPI inflation rose to 47.83%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, after declining for eight months to a level of 38.21% in June. The poll forecast a rise to 47.3%.

Sectorally, annual inflation was driven by the hotels, cafes and restaurants sector, where prices surged 82.6%. Health sector prices climbed nearly 76% and the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic drinks sector showed a 60.7% rise.

The inflation jump was expected after Ankara hiked several tax rates, including value-added tax (VAT), corporate tax and the special consumption tax (OTV) on fuel. The lira's cumulative decline, at 30% so far this year, also pushed prices higher.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 26.9870 against the dollar after the data, just off a record low of 27.05.

