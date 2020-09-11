Turkish July current account deficit $1.817 billion, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in July narrowed to $1.817 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $2 billion. In June, the current account deficit was $2.927 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.