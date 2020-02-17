Turkish January budget surplus 21.5 bln lira -ministry

The Turkish budget showed a surplus of 21.5 billion lira ($3.56 billion) in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday, after a deficit in December of 30.8 billion lira.

The January budget showed a primary surplus, which excludes interest payments, of 34.2 billion lira, the ministry said. Last year as a whole, the budget deficit widened 69.9% to 123.69 billion lira.

($1 = 6.0360 liras)

