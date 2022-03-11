Turkish Jan factory output rises 7.6% yr-on-yr, below forecast

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production grew 7.6% year-on-year in January, data showed on Friday, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 9.7% and cooling from the six-month high growth in December due to disruptions at some utilities.

Month-on-month, industrial output shrank 2.4% in January on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Contraction had been expected due to electricity and natural gas cuts at industrial facilities stemming from a technical failure in Iran.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

