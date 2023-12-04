News & Insights

Turkish inflation up to near 62% in November

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

December 04, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Canan Sevgili and Zeynep Berkem for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation rose to 61.98% in November, official data showed on Monday, just shy of expectations and pushed up by food and transportation prices.

Month-on-month, inflation was 3.28%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

A Reuters poll had showed that annual inflation was expected to rise to 63% in November before ending the year at 67%. In October, annual inflation had dipped for the first time in three months to 61.36%.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October last year. This year, the lira has so far lost some 35% of its value.

The domestic producer price index was up 2.81% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 42.25%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Zeynep Berkem; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.