Turkish inflation up to near 62% in November

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation rose to 61.98% in November, official data showed on Monday, just shy of expectations and pushed up by food and transportation prices.

Month-on-month, inflation was 3.28%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

A Reuters poll had showed that annual inflation was expected to rise to 63% in November before ending the year at 67%. In October, annual inflation had dipped for the first time in three months to 61.36%.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October last year. This year, the lira has so far lost some 35% of its value.

The domestic producer price index was up 2.81% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 42.25%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Zeynep Berkem; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.