Turkish inflation up to mid-2019 levels at 15.6%

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation rose more than expected to 15.61% in February, the highest since mid-2019 according to official data on Wednesday that keeps pressure on the central bank to maintain some of the tightest monetary policy globally.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.91% in February, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 0.7%. On a year-on-year basis, the poll's median was 15.39%.

Turkish inflation has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years and has edged higher the last four months despite sharp interest rate hikes late last year. It stood at 14.97% in January, well above the 5% target.

The monthly rise was driven by the health and food groups, which rose 3% and 2.57% respectively. Annual transportation prices jumped more than 22%, reflecting costly energy imports and volatility in the lira currency.

The producer price index rose 1.22% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 27.09%, the data showed.

Since Naci Agbal was appointed governor in November, the central bank has hiked its key rate to 17% from 10.25%, giving Turkey the tightest policy of any major developed or emerging market economy.

Rate cuts are expected later in the year, yet some analysts expect a hike later this month to address inflation and a sharp drop last week in the lira, which raises import prices.

Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Spinn Consulting in Istanbul, said inflation will likely drift above 16% or even higher by April. "This might prompt the central bank to take an action to curb inflation expectations," she said.

Agbal has promised to raise rates more if needed to ensure inflation drops to 9.4% as the bank forecasts by year end, higher than market expectations.

Economists expect inflation to begin falling gradually after April, with a Reuters poll year-end estimate of 10.90%.

Turkish inflation up to mid-2019 levels Turkish inflation up to mid-2019 levelshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aEnYNb

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

