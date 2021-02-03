Turkish inflation up more than expected to 15%

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed to 14.97% year-on-year in January, data showed on Wednesday, above a poll forecast of 14.68%, keeping up pressure on the central bank to hold tight monetary policy even after sharp interest rate hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.68% in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4%. In December, annual inflation stood at 14.6%, well above a 5% target.

The producer price index rose 2.66% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 26.16%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.