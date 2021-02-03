Turkish inflation up more than expected to 15%

Contributors
Can Sezer Reuters
Canan Sevgili Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed to 14.97% year-on-year in January, data showed on Wednesday, above a poll forecast of 14.68%, keeping up pressure on the central bank to hold tight monetary policy even after sharp interest rate hikes.

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed to 14.97% year-on-year in January, data showed on Wednesday, above a poll forecast of 14.68%, keeping up pressure on the central bank to hold tight monetary policy even after sharp interest rate hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.68% in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4%. In December, annual inflation stood at 14.6%, well above a 5% target.

The producer price index rose 2.66% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 26.16%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More